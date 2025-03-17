GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana striker Inaki Williams describes Chad and Madagascar games as very crucial

Published on: 17 March 2025
Ghana striker, Inaki Williams is upbeat ahead of the Black Stars’ next two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the upcoming matches against Chad and Madagascar are crucial games that the Black Stars cannot afford to lose.

In a video shared on by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media, Inaki Williams urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars to win both games.

“Hi, this is Inaki Williams. We need you to support us in these crucial games because together we are stronger,” the Athletic Club forward said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host Chad on Friday, March 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first of the two games before the team travels to Morocco for the game against Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

Ghana could climb to the summit of Group I with wins against Chad and Madagascar at the end of the March international break.

