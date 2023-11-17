2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Inaki Williams scores late as Ghana beat Madagascar in Kumasi

Inaki Williams scored with the final kick of the match as the Black Stars defeated Madagascar 1-0 in Kumasi to get off to a winning start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Athletic Bilbao striker headed home a lovely cross from Gideon Mensah in the final minute of the game in Kumasi.

Madagascar troubled the Black Stars for most part of the game and almost left Kumasi with a point before Williams' debut goal.

The visitors started the game brightly, getting tow quick corner kicks in the first five minutes but could not make it count.

Moments later Williams almost gave the Black Stars the lead but he was ruled offside after he was put through by Mohammed Kudus.

Madagascar nearly broke the deadlock following a quick interchange of passes between Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferan and Dorian Bertrand, but goalkeeper Richard Ofori was quick to collect the ball.

Defender Nicholas Opoku came close with a header from a corner kick before Antoine Semenyo saw his header go wide.

Madagascar winger Randriatsiferan pulled a great save from Richard Ofori before half-time.

After the break, the Black Stars improved their game as they chased the lead following the arrival of Majeed Ashimeru and Dennis Odoi, who replaced Baba Idrissu and Alidu Seidu respectively.

Five minutes into the second-half Kudus was denied by Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien before Williams scored but his goal was ruled as offside.

Kassim Nuhu denied Madagascar with a goal line clearance with the visitors responded on the other side through a header which hit the post.

But Inaki would not be denied this time after rising high to meet a Mensah cross in the final minute of the match.

Ghana will travel to Comoros for their next game in three days time.