2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Leicester winger Fatawu Issahaku replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana in Ghana squad

In-form Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been handed a late invite for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Comoros Islands.

The 19-year-old forward replaces Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his inability to join the team for the October international break.

Issahaku arrived in the early hours of Tuesday and will join the team for the trip to Kumasi as preparations begin for the two matches.

Medeama defender Nurudeen Alhassan has also replaced Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin.

The Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday afternoon behind closed doors.

On Thursday, there will be a press conference as Chris Hughton explains his recent call-ups and what Ghanaians should expect in the upcoming games.

Ghana will face Madagascar on Friday in the opening Group I game before traveling to Comoros three days later for the second game of the group.