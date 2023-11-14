GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Leicester winger Fatawu Issahaku replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana in Ghana squad

Published on: 14 November 2023
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Leicester winger Fatawu Issahaku replaces Kamaldeen Sulemana in Ghana squad

In-form Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been handed a late invite for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Comoros Islands. 

The 19-year-old forward replaces Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his inability to join the team for the October international break.

Issahaku arrived in the early hours of Tuesday and will join the team for the trip to Kumasi as preparations begin for the two matches.

Medeama defender Nurudeen Alhassan has also replaced Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin.

The Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday afternoon behind closed doors.

On Thursday, there will be a press conference as Chris Hughton explains his recent call-ups and what Ghanaians should expect in the upcoming games.

Ghana will face Madagascar on Friday in the opening Group I game before traveling to Comoros three days later for the second game of the group.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more