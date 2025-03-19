2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Madagascar goes top of Ghana’s group with big win against Central African Republic

Madagascar defeated Central African Republic to climb to the summit of the Group I standings in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Barea went into the fixture today third in the rankings in the group behind Comoros and Ghana.

Determined to improve its chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Madagascar put up a resilient performance, coming from behind to secure a huge 4-1 win.

The host, Central African Republic started the match on a bright note and equalised after just nine minutes through Hugo Gambor.

Madagascar stayed resolute and pushed to turn things around before the halftime break. Goals from Rayan Raveloson in the 17th and 21st minutes turned the game around for the visitors.

Additional goals from Arnaud Randriantenaina and Lalaina Cliver Rafanomezantsoa in the second half ensured Madagascar secured the crucial victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

The result takes Madagascar above both Ghana and Comoros to occupy the summit of the Group I standings.

Comoros and Ghana are now second and third respectively. Mali is in fourth while Central African Republic and Chad follow in 5th and 6th respectively.

It is important to note that there could be changes after all Round 5 matches are played in Group I.