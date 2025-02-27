2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Morocco to host Madagascar versus Ghana game

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar will be held in Morocco.

The game which was originally scheduled to take place at Antananarivo on March 24, 2025, has now been moved to Al Hoceima, Morocco, due to the unapproved status of Madagascar's national stadium.

This Matchday 6 fixture is set to kick off at 7:00 pm at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima. Ghana, currently second in Group I, will face Madagascar after hosting Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With nine points from four matches, the Black Stars are level with Comoros, having secured three wins and one defeat.

Ghana's qualifying campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a loss to Comoros. They bounced back with consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in June last year.

Before the trip to Morocco, Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2024.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days.