2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: New Black Stars staff boosts technical team

Coach Otto Addo's technical team has been boosted by the presence of experienced German trainer Winfried Schafer and new assistant coach Desmond Offei.

The team has also been joined by psychologist Kris Perquy as part of building a strong technical bench for the World Cup qualifiers.

The new members of the technical team joined Otto Addo, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda for the first day of training ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The FA resorted to appointing the new members of the technical team following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana currently sits joint top with Comoros Island in Group I of the qualifiers, and will face Chad and Madagascar in the next two games of the group.

The West African nation are chasing a fifth appearance at the World Cup, having participated at four tournaments, with their best performance being in 2010, when Ghana reached the quarter-final.