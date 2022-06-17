2026 World Cup: 16 sites chosen to host matches revealed

FIFA announced Thursday that matches for the 2026 World Cup will be held in 11 US cities, as well as three host cities in Mexico and two in Canada.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver will be among the 16 host cities.

FIFA officials will decide which of the 16 cities will host group play and which will host elimination round matches at a later date.

"We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a news release. "Today is a historic day -- for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global."

The 2026 men's World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and it is the first time matches will be played in three countries.

Black Stars will be hoping to qualify as they will be present in Qatar for this year's edition.