2026 World Cup: Augustine Ahinful believes Black Stars' recent losses could revive team ahead of qualifiers

Former Ghanaian international Augustine Ahinful remains optimistic about the Black Stars' prospects despite their recent losses in March friendly matches.

As the team gears up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Ahinful anticipates a performance improvement.

The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and drew 2-2 with Uganda in Otto Addo's first two games since his reappointment as head coach. While criticism was directed at the technical team following these results, Ahinful sees them as valuable learning experiences.

"Losing friendly matches is sometimes good for the team," Ahinful explained to Graphic Sports. "It should put you on your toes and push you to do well in subsequent matches."

Ahinful emphasized the importance of identifying weaknesses and striving for improvement, urging Ghanaians to focus on the positives and collaborate to strengthen the national team.

As Otto Addo prepares to announce his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for June, the Black Stars are set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium. With these crucial matches on the horizon, the Black Stars aim to bounce back and secure positive results to enhance their World Cup qualification campaign.