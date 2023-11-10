2026 World Cup: Ghana to open camp on Monday for crucial qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars have announced a 25-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

The team will open camp next week, with players expected to report after this weekend's club fixtures.

Chris Hughton, the former Premier League manager, has named a strong squad that includes several returning players. Captain Andre Ayew, who has been without a club since leaving Swansea City, has been recalled to the team.

Other players who have been out of the national team due to injuries, such as Jojo Wollacot, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, have also been included in the squad.

However, Arsenal star Thomas Partey will miss the qualifiers due to an injury setback.

The Black Stars will face Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17, before travelling to Moroni to take on Comoros on November 21, 2023.

Here is the full 25-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Kasim Adams, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Abdul Mumin

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu, Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Sameed Salis, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew

Wingers: Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jonathan Sowah