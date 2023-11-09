2026 World Cup: Injury forces Ghana star Thomas Partey to miss Madagascar and Comoros qualifiers

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros next week.

The 30-year-old midfielder picked up an injury before the Gunners' game against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League and could be out for the rest of the year.

Partey's injury is a huge blow for the Black Stars as they begin their journey to the 2026 World Cup with two crucial games in November.

Meanwhile, in his absence, coach Chris Hughton has Baba Iddrisu and captain Andre Ayew, who missed the international friendlies against the United States and Mexico last month.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 17, 2023, before travelling to Comoros Island three days later for the second game of Group I.

Ghana have been to four FIFA World Cup tournaments and hopes to make it five in the USA, Mexico, and USA.

Below is the full squad