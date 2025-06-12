2026 World Cup: It's every player's dream to make the final squad – Bonsu Baah

Genk forward Christopher Bonsu Baah says qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a defining moment not just for him, but for his family and the entire nation.

The 20-year-old, whose exploits for Ghana at the recent Unity Cup in London caught the eye, believes making the final squad for the global showpiece would fulfil a lifelong ambition shared by many in the national setup.

Baah burst onto the scene with a lively debut against Nigeria before dazzling again in the friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago.

His energy and confidence have prompted expectations that he could be key in Ghana’s qualification journey.

“I think it will not mean a lot to only me, for my family and for the nationâ€”everyoneâ€”because Ghana qualifying to the World Cup is something big for the nation,” he told Joy Sports.

With the Black Stars leading their qualification group on 15 points and four games left, Baah expressed belief in the team's chances.

“We are 100% confident that we are going to qualify. For me, I think it's every player's dream to be part of the national team squad to the World Cup.”

“Now I go to my club and I focus on my clubâ€¦ and we will see what will come next.”