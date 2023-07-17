2026 World Cup: Moses Armah urges Ghana to secure qualification

Medeama SC President Moses Armah 'Parker' has emphasised the importance of Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, has been placed in Group I for the qualifiers, alongside Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic, Madagascar, and Chad. The qualifiers are set to begin in November this year.

Despite the Black Stars' recent underwhelming performances, Parker believes that Ghana have a favourable draw and is confident that they will secure qualification.

Speaking to Adom FM, he stated, "Personally, I think the draw favours Ghana. There is no way Ghana will not go to the World Cup."

Parker also called on the country to support Chris Hughton, who was appointed earlier this year, and has recorded one win and two draws in three games in charge.

"Chris Hughton just took up the job, and we need to offer him our support. We also need to prepare well and put measures in place," he urged.

With previous World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 held in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar respectively, the Black Stars aim to secure their fifth qualification for the prestigious tournament.