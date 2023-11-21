2026 World Cup qualifier: Andre Ayew starts vs. Comoros in Moroni, Kudus and Ashimeru benched

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been given the nod to start in today's match against Comoros in Moroni, marking his first start for the national team since June.

Ayew's last start for Ghana was in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, which ended in a goalless draw.

The 30-year-old forward has been limited to substitute appearances in recent months due to his lack of playing time at club level.

He was not even called up for the October international games, including the 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi, where Ghana began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory.

Despite his absence from the starting lineup, Ayew has been recalled by coach Chris Hughton, and he is set to lead the team in the must-win game against Comoros.

Meanwhile, West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been named among the substitutes despite reporting a back problem that prevented him from training on Monday.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori retains his place in the starting lineup, and Kasim Adams partners with Nicholas Opoku in defence, as Daniel Amartey is sidelined with an injury.

Inaki Williams, the scorer of the winning goal against Madagascar, is in the starting lineup alongside Jordan Ayew, Baba Iddrisu, Salis Abdul Samed, Denis Odoi, and Antoine Semenyo.

Despite expectations for Majeed Ashimeru to start after an impressive performance off the bench in the previous game, he is not included in the starting XI.

Ghana aims for a victory that would propel them to the top of the qualifying group as they pursue another World Cup qualification, having participated in four of the previous five tournaments.