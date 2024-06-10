2026 World Cup qualifier: Jordan Ayew returns to Ghana lineup for CAR clash

Jordan Ayew has been handed a starting role in the Black Stars' game against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday evening.

The Crystal Palace forward, who was a substitute in the previous match, scored the stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Mali.

Ayew's impactful performance off the bench has earned him the trust of coach Otto Addo, who has now entrusted him to lead the lines.

Ayew will be joined by Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana, as Ghana makes three changes from the team that started against Mali.

Despite an impressive performance in the last game, Tariq Lamptey has been relegated to the bench. Ernest Nuamah, who scored Ghana's first goal against Mali, and Antoine Semenyo, have also been sacrificed for this crucial fixture, highlighting the pragmatic approach of Coach Otto Addo.

The match is pivotal for the Black Stars as they aim to achieve back-to-back wins for the first time in nine months. A victory will temporarily move Ghana to the top of Group I, pending the results of other matches.

Ghana XI vs CAR: Ati Zigi - Alidu, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah - Partey, Salis - Issahaku, Kudus, Kamaldeen - Jordan.

The Black Stars will rely on the experience and skill of Jordan Ayew and the attacking prowess of Issahaku and Sulemana to secure the win and bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.