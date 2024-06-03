2026 World Cup Qualifiers: All 26 players invited report for training ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has the full complement of his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic this week.

All 26 players invited have reported to camp following the arrivals of Austin-bound Osman Bukari and Turkey-based Alexander Djiku.

Otto Addo led the team through rigorous exercises at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, as the players marked Day Three of training.

The team will continue preparations in Accra before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4 for the game on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Comoros and get their qualifying campaign back on track with a positive result in Mali.

The four-time African champions will host the Central African Republic three days later in Kumasi as the quest for a fifth World Cup appearance continues.

See photos below: