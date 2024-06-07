2026 World Cup Qualifiers: All eyes on Ghana now as Black Stars stun Mali in Bamako

The Black Stars have drawn a lot of eyeballs with their stupendous performance against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Jordan Ayew scored a late winner as the Black Stars came from a goal down to shock the best-ranked team in Group I, Mali.

Having struggled for most of the year, including suffering an early Africa Cup of Nations exit, Ghana travelled to Mali the less-fancied side.

However, the team bounced back from the matchday 2 defeat to Comoros to revive their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ghana, the only team from the group to reach the World Cup finals four times, have made a statement of intent which has brought shivers to the rest of the teams in the group.

The former African champions returned home in the early hours of Friday to begin preparations for their next game against the Central African Republic.

Ghana will host the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday evening at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.