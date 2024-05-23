2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala named in Uganda squad for Botswana and Algeria clash

Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Dese Mukwala has been named in the Uganda squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria in June.

Mukwala, who has been on a good run of form for the Porcupine Warriors, is expected to lead Paul Put's 28-man squad for the two games.

Uganda will host Botswana in Kampala on June 7 before travelling to Algiers for the match against Algeria three days later.

The Cranes sit fourth in Group G of the qualifiers after a defeat and a win in two matches.

Mukwala scored in the friendly between Uganda and Ghana in March and has been the main man for the Porcupine Warriors in the league.

The striker has netted 11 goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches for Asante Kotoko this season.

Below is the full squad of Uganda: