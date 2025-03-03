2026 World Cup qualifiers: Assemble the best players for Chad and Madagascar games - Godwin Attram charges Otto Addo

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram has backed Black Stars coach Otto Addo to assemble the best players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

After failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the first time in two decades, the four-time African champions will regroup for their Matchday five and six games later this month.

The Black Stars will take on Chad before travelling to play Madagascar.

Ahead of the games, Attram beleives the upcoming games will not be easy and has therefore cautioned Otto Addo to assemble the best players for the games.

"The upcoming matches are not easy games for us. Otto Addo have to assemble the best players for the games because Ghanaians want to go to the World Cup," he told Takoradi-based Oli City Radio.

The Black Stars will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.

Ghana sit 2nd in Group I with nine points after four games.