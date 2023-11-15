GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ati Zigi completes Black Stars squad ahead of Madagascar clash

Published on: 15 November 2023
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ati Zigi completes Black Stars squad ahead of Madagascar clash

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has joined the rest of the Black Stars team in Kumasi after arriving on Wednesday. 

The current Black Stars number one trained with the team this afternoon as the players prepare for the Group I opener of the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

Ati Zigi is one of the three goalkeepers invited for the two games in the November international break, joining the returning Jojo Wollacott and experienced shot-stopper Richard Ofori.

The Black Stars will continue preparations on Thursday, with coach Chris Hughton set to meet the media on Thursday.

Ghana will engage Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday before travelling to Comoros for the second game three days later.

The four-time African champions hope to return to the FIFA World Cup.

