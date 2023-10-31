2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana versus Madagascar game

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host Ghana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar next month.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on November 17 in Kumasi before travelling to Comoros for the second game of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars will be aiming to kick start the World Cup qualifying campaign on a good note in their quest for another appearance on the World Cup having made it to the last edition in Qatar 2022.

Ghana last beat Madagascar 3-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium in June 2022 and will be looking forward to another victory over the East Africans.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan and Osman Bukari netted for Ghana in the 3-0 win.