2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars assemble today to begin preparations for Mali, CAR matches

The Black Stars of Ghana will assemble on Thursday to commence their preparations for the crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Under the supervision of coach Otto Addo, the team will begin training at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the tough task ahead, particularly the away match against Mali on June 6, followed by a game against the Central African Republic on June 10.

Despite the anticipated difficulties, Addo remains focused on the team's overall performance.

"What I want to assess is the way we play. We will have good and bad times. We've demonstrated our capabilities, notably against Nigeria and in past World Cup appearances. We've exhibited good football," he emphasised.

Understanding the pressure to deliver results, Addo concluded, "At the end of the day, it's a results-driven sport. I will be judged by the outcomes."

The Black Stars aim to bounce back from recent setbacks, having recorded one win and one loss in their first two matches of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a similar defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The Black Stars aim to finish at the top of their six-team group, which would guarantee direct qualification to the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Securing the second place remains an option but involves a more strenuous qualification process.