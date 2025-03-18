2026 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil declares Chad game must-win

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil has emphasized the importance of Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Chad, describing it as a must-win fixture.

Ghana will face Chad on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 19:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar on March 24.

The Black Stars are currently joint leaders of Group I with Comoros, both sitting on nine points from four games.

They began their campaign with a win over Madagascar, suffered a loss to Comoros, but recovered with back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Speaking to Happy Sports, Paintsil stressed the significance of securing all three points.

“The Chad game is a must-win, and with the support of the fans, I know it will go well for us. We all know what qualifying for the World Cup will doâ€”it will bring opportunities, open doors, and create investment platforms,” he stated.

Chad is currently bottom of the group with one point, while Madagascar sits third with seven points.

Due to the unapproved status of Madagascar’s national stadium, Ghana’s away fixture will be played in Al Hoceima, Morocco.

The Black Stars are determined to secure six points from these fixtures to strengthen their qualification hopes.