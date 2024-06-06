2026 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars climb to second after crucial victory over Mali

Ghana have climbed to second place in the Group I standings of the African World Cup qualifiers after beating Mali on Thursday evening.

Jordan Ayew emerged as the hero for the Black Stars, coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in Ghana's 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

This win marks Ghana's first triumph in 2024, ending a long winless streak that extended back to November 2023.

The match at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako saw the Malians start strongly, creating several scoring opportunities. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was called into action early, making crucial saves to keep the game level. However, Mali broke the deadlock just before halftime when Kamouri Doumbia's deflected shot found its way past Ati Zigi.

Ghana entered the second half with renewed vigor and determination. Their persistent efforts paid off in the 58th minute when Ernest Nuamah skillfully connected with a cross from Abdul Salis Samed to equalize the score.

The turning point came in stoppage time when coach Otto Addo's substitution proved decisive. Jordan Ayew, introduced late in the game, scored the winning goal, securing a much-needed victory for the Black Stars.

With this win, Ghana moved to second place in Group I with six points, trailing group leaders Comoros, who have yet to play their match. The victory also boosts Ghana's confidence as they prepare to host the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana will aim to build on this momentum in their upcoming home fixture against CAR, as they continue their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup.