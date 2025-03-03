2026 World Cup qualifiers: 'Black Stars in great form and can deliver against Chad' – Afo Dodoo

Former Black Stars defender Afo Dodoo has expressed confidence in the team's ability as they prepare for a crucial clash against Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The encounter is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025, with Libyan referee Ahmed Abdul Razak officiating the game.

Dodoo praised the current form of Ghanaian players at their respective clubs, believing that their strong performances can translate into success on the international stage.

"Their performances are very positive. Every week, they are scoring, and they are creating chances. I believe they can bring this form into the Chad game," he told Channel One Sports.

With Ghana sitting on 9 points in their qualification group, a win against Chad would elevate them to 12 points, bolstering their chances of qualifying for the Canada, Mexico, and USA.

Dodoo also called on fans to come out in large numbers to support the team, highlighting the critical role that crowd energy plays in motivating players.

"Like I said, supporters have to come, and the players also have to perform. Where we are, winning this game will take us to 12 points."