2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must approach Chad and Madagascar games seriously – Akonnor

Former Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has urged the national team to approach their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a determined mindset.

Ghana, the four-time African champions, will first take on Chad at home before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar next Monday in their Matchday 5 and 6 encounters.

Despite the team’s recent challenges, Akonnor remains confident that Ghana can secure positive resultsâ€”provided the players stay focused.

"Under normal circumstances, these teams shouldn’t worry us, but football has changed, so we have to take it very seriously," Akonnor cautioned.

The Black Stars have already completed two training sessions and are set for a third today, with their final preparations scheduled for Thursday ahead of Friday’s match.

Ghana currently occupies second place in Group I with nine points. They will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before taking on Madagascar at Stade Mimoun Al Arsi in Morocco on Monday, March 24.