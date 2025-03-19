2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must step up against Chad and Madagascar - Asamoah Gyan

Former General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has cautioned the current playing body to step up their performance against Chad and Madagascar in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team resume their Mundial qualifiers against the Chadians on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before flying to play Morocco on Monday, March 24 to play Madagascar all in the Matchday five and six games.

After recording just two wins in 10 games played in 2024 and having failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Gyan, who remains the country's all-time leading goalscorer to step up and win the upcoming games since they know what is at stake.

"I had time to speak to the players and I told them to do what Ghanaians want and that is to win these games against Chad and Madagascar," he told Asempa FM.

"They know what is at stake so they must step up and do what Ghanaians wants," he added.

Having trained on Monday and Tuesday, the senior national team will train later tonight and on Thursday before the game on Friday.

Ghana after four matches played sit 2nd in Group I with nine points.