Former Black Stars defender Afo Dodoo has stressed the importance of Ghanaian supporters ahead of the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Chad.

With the game crucial to Ghana’s qualification hopes, Dodoo believes fan support will play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

The Black Stars began their qualification campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar but faced a setback after losing to Comoros.

However, they regained momentum last June with vital victories over Mali and the Central African Republic, putting them back in contention for World Cup qualification.

Dodoo emphasized the need for fans to remain engaged despite recent challenges, including incidents of hooliganism that have raised concerns about stadium safety.

"We can’t play without our crowd, and what happened shouldn’t take the fans out of our game. We need our fans," Channel One Sports.

"We need to win this game easily, but we shouldn’t underestimate our opponent. These days, everybody is playing very well, so we need our fans. Our players would need our fans.

The Black Stars, currently in a strong position in the qualifiers, will look to capitalize on home support when they face Chad in the crucial fixture.