2026 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars need support of Ghanaians now more than ever – John Paintsil

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the national team as they prepare for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025, before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24.

The Black Stars are currently tied at the top of Group I with Comoros, both on nine points from four matches.

They started their campaign with a win over Madagascar, suffered a setback against Comoros, but bounced back with victories against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Speaking to Happy Sports, Paintsil emphasized the importance of home support in securing a vital win against Chad.

“Where we have reached, we need the support of Ghanaians now more than ever, especially in our first home game against Chad. They should come to the Accra Sports Stadium and support us,” he said.

Chad sits at the bottom of the group with just one point, while Madagascar is third with seven points.

The match against Madagascar has been moved to Al Hoceima, Morocco, due to the unapproved status of their home stadium.

The Black Stars aim to secure all six points to boost their qualification hopes