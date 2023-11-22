2026 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars sneak into town after Comoros defeat

Ghana have returned home following their disappointing loss to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team arrived in Accra early Wednesday morning, trying to avoid attention after their surprising defeat.

Despite dominating the match and creating several scoring opportunities, the team was unable to find the back of the net, resulting in a 1-0 loss.

The defeat has left the Black Stars in third place in their qualifying group, behind leader Comoros and second-place Mali.

The team will now shift its focus to the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage.

Ghanaians are eagerly awaiting the team's performance in the tournament, hoping for a better outcome than their recent World Cup qualifying campaign. The Black Stars will be looking to rebound from their loss and make a strong impression in the competition.