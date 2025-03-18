2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars technical team has assured me of victories against Chad and Madagascar - Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has said the Black Stars’ technical team has assured him of victories in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

After missing out on the 2025 AFCON for the first time in two decades, the senior national team are eager to bounce back and secure a spot at the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana will take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games of the qualifiers.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Mr Adams expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and urged Ghanaians to rally behind them.

“I saw their determination at training today. The technical team has assured me they are doing everything possible to win on Friday and Monday,” he said.

The Black Stars commenced their training on Monday with nine players reporting for the initial session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will have a full house today as preparations intensify. Ghana, who are seeking for a fifth global showpiece appearance will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

The team will then travel to Morocco to face Madagascar at Stade Mimoun Al Arsi on Monday, March 24.