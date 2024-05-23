2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Central African Republic announce squad for Ghana clash

The Central African Republic have announced their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month in Kumasi.

Coach Raoul Savoy named a 24-man squad which includes Olympique Marseille star Geoffrey Kondogbia and former Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching.

Ghana will engage the Central African Republic on June 10, four days after their game against Mali in Bamako.

Having one and lost one of their two matches in the World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars will be hoping to collect all three points at home against CAR.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic will face Chad on June 5 before embarking on their trip to Ghana.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a fifth appearance at the World Cup by qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Below is the full CAR squad for the game against Ghana: