2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Central African Republic hold Mali in Bamako

The Central African Republic secured a vital point against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Monday in the second group game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw, preventing Mali from extending their lead at the top of the table after the second round of games.

The first half concluded with a goalless draw, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 76th minute when Kamory Doumbia scored the first goal for Mali.

However, Central African Republic's star player, Geoffrey Kondogbia, equalized in the 79th minute.

As a result, Mali temporarily sits at the top of the table with four points from two games, while Central African Republic has earned one point.

Ghana is set to face Comoros in the next match on Tuesday at the Monroi Sports Stadium, with both teams currently holding three points after winning their opening games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic respectively.