2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Chad and Mali games will be difficult - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew says he is expecting tough games against Chad and Mali in the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

After back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March, the four-time African champions will travel to play Chad before hosting Mali, all in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the Mundial qualifiers.

Victories in the upcoming games will guarantee Ghana's qualification for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

"I think we have a very good chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup," the Leicester City striker told the Ghana FA media.

"The team fought hard for the points against Chad and Madagascar in March, and that has put us in a very good place on top of the table. But it is not yet over.

"We have four more matches to play, and we are focused on winning them. We have Chad and Mali in September; it won’t be easy, same as Central African Republic and Comoros. But with this kind of mentality and team spirit, we will succeed," he added.