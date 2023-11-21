2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Chris Hughton under pressure after Comoros defeat

Ghana's 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has heightened the pressure on coach Chris Hughton.

The unexpected loss has left fans and pundits questioning Hughton's leadership and tactical decisions, with growing concerns about Ghana's World Cup qualification prospects.

The defeat in Moroni, which saw the Black Stars fall three points behind Comoros in the group standings after two matches, has sparked discussions about Hughton's ability to guide the team to success. Social media platforms and football forums are buzzing with criticism and calls for a reevaluation of the coaching staff.

Hughton, who has been at the centre of scrutiny for his lineup choices and overall strategy, now faces increased scrutiny as the chorus demanding change grows louder.

The Ghana Football Association is likely to face tough decisions in the coming days as they assess the impact of the Comoros defeat on the team's World Cup aspirations.

The pressure on Chris Hughton is a clear indication of the high expectations placed on the Black Stars, and Ghanaian eagerly awaits how the coach and the GFA respond to this setback in the crucial World Cup qualifying campaign.