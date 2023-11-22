2026 World Cup qualifiers: Congratulations to Comoros for the victory – Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton graciously congratulated Comoros for their victory in Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Moroni.

Despite the defeat, Hughton maintained that his team were the superior side throughout the match, expressing regret that missed chances prevented them from securing a win.

“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. I thought Ghana we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalize on the chances that we had," Hughton remarked after the game.

He emphasised that the match wasn't one where Comoros won comfortably, stating, “So this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created.”

The defeat places Ghana in third position, trailing leaders Comoros by three points. Comoros holds a perfect record after two games. Ghana's next challenge in the qualifiers will be against second-placed Mali in June 2024.

Despite the setback, the Black Stars must shift their focus to the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, commencing on January 13, 2024, in Ivory Coast. In the group stage, Ghana is set to face Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt. The team will aim to regroup and make a strong showing in the continental competition following their World Cup qualifiers disappointment.