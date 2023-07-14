2026 World Cup qualifiers: Didi Dramani aims to guide Ghana to qualification

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani is determined to play a crucial role in guiding the team to a successful campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With the draw placing Ghana in Group I alongside tricky opponents, Dramani is aware of the challenges that lie ahead but remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

The four-time African champions will play Madagascar, Comoros, Chad, Central African Republic, and Mali, and in reacting to the draw that was conducted in Abidjan on Thursday, said, "Everyone is a threat, and we need not underestimate anyone. We have to put together a good team, keep the right mentality, and keep focusing on games one after the other."

Ghana have a strong World Cup pedigree, having qualified for four of the last five tournaments. However, their performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was disappointing as they failed to advance past the group stage, losing to Portugal and Uruguay while defeating South Korea.

Black Stars will be determined to secure qualification for the 2026 tournament and aim to impress Ghanaians as they did in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.