2026 World Cup qualifiers: Family accepts Andre Ayew's exclusion from Ghana squad

Solar Ayew, the uncle of Andre Ayew, has stated that the family is not surprised by the exclusion of the Black Stars captain from the squad and has accepted the decision in good faith.

Andre Ayew's omission has dominated headlines following coach Otto Addo's squad announcement for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ayew concluded the recent season on a high note, scoring crucial goals as Le Havre managed to avoid relegation from the French Ligue 1.

The former Dortmund talent coach revealed that he had a lengthy conversation with Ayew to communicate his decision.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Solar Ayew remarked, "We’ve taken Andre Ayew’s omission from the Black Stars squad normally. He was earning invites when he was unattached, so his omission will surprise not only me but everyone because he is at the top of his game now. This is normal for the Ayew family."

"He has picked up his form, so maybe the coach has his reasons for not including him. I have been in the game for long, and I don’t think this is the normal thing to do."

Despite the exclusion, Andre Ayew will undoubtedly support the team as they aim for victories against Mali and the Central African Republic to revive their World Cup qualification hopes. Ghana started the qualifiers with a disappointing three points from two games.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 in Bamako, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.