2026 World Cup qualifiers: George Afriyie solicits support for Otto Addo ahead of Chad and Madagascar games

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has thrown his support behind Black Stars head coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 49-year-old coach has faced heavy criticism following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars finished at the bottom of their group with just three points, managing only three draws and suffering three defeats.

Despite signing a three-year contract with an option for a two-year extension in March 2024, Addo’s position has been questioned by fans who have called for his dismissal. However, with the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Afriyie has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the coach.

"We must support Otto Addo despite AFCON qualification failure. I don't agree with the decision to retain him as Black Stars coach, but let's support him and the team because we need the World Cup qualification," he told Sporty FM.

In an effort to strengthen the technical setup, the GFA has made key additions to the coaching staff. German coach Winfried Schaffer has been appointed as the technical advisor and football director for both the Black Stars and the GFA.

Additionally, Ghana’s U20 head coach, Desmond Offei, has been promoted to serve as an assistant coach for the senior national team, replacing German tactician Joseph Laumann. Offei will work alongside existing assistants John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda under Addo’s leadership.

The Black Stars’ backroom staff has also been reinforced with the appointments of Kris Perquy as a psychologist and Gregory De Grauwe as a video analyst.

As Ghana prepares to resume its World Cup qualification campaign, the focus now shifts to ensuring the team’s success on the road to 2026.