2026 World Cup qualifiers: GFA explains late player arrivals in Black Stars camp ahead of Chad clash

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has downplayed concerns over late arrivals in the Black Stars camp ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Speaking about the situation, Asante Twum explained that delays in player reporting are not unusual, especially with the majority of the squad playing abroad.

“It’s very common [for players to arrive late in camp], especially when 90% of your players play abroad,” he said on Sporty FM.

Black Stars opened camp on Monday with only nine players taking part in the first training session, which focused on shooting drills, passing, and stretching.

The remaining players have since arrived at the team’s hotel and are set to join training on Tuesday evening.

With the full squad now available, head coach Otto Addo and his staff are expected to shift focus to tactical preparations ahead of the crucial Group I qualifiers.

Ghana will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco to take on Madagascar on Monday.