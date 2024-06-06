2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana aim for favourable result against Mali to revive campaign

The Black Stars of Ghana are poised to get their World Cup qualifiers on track ahead of the crucial encounter against Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

Having slipped up after defeat to Comoros in the second game of Group I, Ghana has struggled to recover following a series of poor results.

The Black Stars are yet to win a game since the matchday 1 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi last November.

This has forced some changes in the team with the reappointment of Otto Addo as coach while captain Andre Ayew was dropped for the two matches.

"We are one point behind Mali in the Group and we have to win, this will be the best to guarantee our chances to qualify for the World Cup. But we know it’s going to be very, very tough. Mali has a very, very strong team. They showed recently in their games against Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire how good they are," said coach Otto Addo ahead of tonight's game.

Meanwhile, returning to the team is Arsenal ace, Thomas Partey, who will captain the side this evening in Bamako.

â€˜’They have shown that in their recent games as my Coach said. We have to do our best. We have to stop them, stop their best players and also concentrate on our way of playing and try to get the results we want," said Partey.

Ghana sits fifth on the table following the Central African Republic's victory over Chad on Wednesday night.

A win will see them climb to second on first depending on other results in the group.