2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo plans system change for CAR clash following Mali victory

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed plans to adopt a different system against the Central African Republic (CAR) following the Black Stars' dramatic victory over Mali.

The match in Bamako saw late drama with Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew firing a 94th-minute winner, securing a 2-1 victory for Ghana in Addo's first competitive game back as coach.

The hosts had taken the lead just before halftime through a freak goal from Kamory Doumbia, whose shot rebounded off a defender and then back in off the Eagles forward.

However, Ernest Nuamah's strong back-post header brought Ghana back into the contest just before the hour mark, and Ayew's late strike sparked wild celebrations as the Black Stars leapfrogged Mali and moved level with Group I leaders Comoros.

Speaking after the game, Otto Addo commented, "I think we had a very good fighting spirit but the game was 50-50. It was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference."

Reflecting on his tactical choices, Addo stated, "In this game, I chose this system. In another game, I might choose a different system."

The Black Stars have now arrived in Kumasi, where they will face CAR in a must-win game as they aim to take control of Group I.

Addo acknowledges the increased pressure on his team, noting the differing styles of their opponents.

"The game against the Central African Republic will now be even more difficult because we will now be expected to win. Mali and the Central African Republic play differently, so I might choose a different system," he added.

The stakes are high for Ghana, as finishing at the top of their group guarantees them a place at the 2026 World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.