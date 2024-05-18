2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo to announce squad for Mali and CAR clash next week

Ghana coach Otto Addo will announce his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.

Addo, who was reappointed Ghana coach in February, is preparing his team for the two games in June after observing the players during the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

The former Ghana international is expected to name most of the players who featured in March's friendlies while welcoming Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams.

The quartet alongside Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku missed the matches in Morocco but look set for a Black Stars return.

Meanwhile, veteran centre-back Daniel Amartey could miss the upcoming matches following struggles form game time in Turkey with Besiktas.

Addo will name his squad next week before meeting the press for his official unveiling for his second coming as head coach of the Black Stars.

Ghana travel to Bamako on June 6 for the game against the Eagles of Mali before facing the Central African Republic four days later in Kumasi.