2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana in a difficult situation against Mali in Bamako

The Black Stars of Ghana face a stern test in Mali as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resumed on the continent this week.

Ghana travelled to Bamako with a win and a defeat in their first two games of the qualifiers and remain winless in 2024. The Black Stars suffered an early Africa Cup of Nations exit after two draws and a defeat at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

There has been changes to the team as the Ghana Football Association sacked coach Chris Hughton and replaced him with Otto Addo.

Meanwhile, Mali have been on an incredible run despite exiting the Nations Cup at the quarter-final stage, after suffering a painful 2-1 defeat to host and eventual champions Ivory Coast. The Eagles have lost only one game in their last 13 matches.

During March's international break, coach Eric Chelle's side defeated Mauritania and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, putting them in a good position ahead of the Ghana game.

The Black Stars' chances against Mali are very slim and a defeat could jeopardize the team's World Cup qualification after the Central African Republic defeated Chad on Wednesday.

Ghana slipped to fifth position and will face CAR in their next game in Kumasi.