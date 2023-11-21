2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana players rated after defeat to Comoros in Moroni

Ghana were stunned in Moroni as Comoros secured a 1-0 win in their second World Cup qualifier to go top of Group I.

Midfielder Myziane Maolida's run through the defence of the Black Stars and curled in a good shot in the 43rd minute to win the game in front of home fans.

Despite Ghana's effort to restore parity, the organised defence of Comoros prevented the Black Stars.

Here is how the Black Stars players were rated.

Richard Ofori – 5: Stopped a few shots but conceded through the lack of urgency on the part of his defenders.

Denis Odoi – 5.5: Dealt with the pace of the wingers of the Comoros wingers and helped build from behind. However, couldn't put in enough crosses to help the attack

Gideon Mensah – 6.5: Had a great game except for the result. Made a lot of attacking runs and displayed confidence by attempting dribbles. Passes were great as well

Nicholas Opoku – 5: Could have done better dealing with the attacks of his opponents. A bad way to concede

Kasim Adams –5: Didn't correlate well with his teammates particularly in the backline as they all surrounded to watch Comoros score

Baba Iddrisu –6.5 Played well in front of the defence. Good tackles and better passes compared to the previous game.

Salis Abdul Samed – 6: Was tactically disciplined as he paired well with Baba Iddrisu. Also made some good forward passes which couldn't be utilised by the attackers.

Andre Ayew – 5: Tracked back diligently but was just not energetic enough on his return to the starting line-up.

Inaki Williams –5.5 Started well on the flanks but failed to make the most of the balls upfront today.

Jordan Ayew – 6: Won free kicks with his tricky runs and dribbles but his deliveries lacked accuracy

Antoine Semenyo – 5.5: Could have put Ghana in front in the first half but missed the chance. Failed to get something essential from his attempts

Substitutes

Mohammed Kudus – 5.5: Made his presence felt once he hopped on the pitch but struggled to get the needed goal

Ernest Nuamah – 5.5: A life wire on the flanks as always but like Kudus did not get the crucial moment.

Fatawu Issahaku – 3: Couldn't contribute much to the team as his crosses lacked accuracy and direction.

Ashimeru – 4: With the hope of replicating his performance in the previous game, the Anderlecht midfielder was introduced later in the game and couldn't do enough to avenge the harm.

Jonathan Sowah – N/A

By Frank Appiah