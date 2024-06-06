2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana seeks first win of the year against Mali today

The Black Stars will face the Eagles of Mali in a pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako today. Ghana is still in search of their first win in 2024, having endured a disappointing run of seven matches without a victory.

Their last triumph came in November of the previous year against Madagascar in Kumasi.

The Black Stars' recent form has been troubling. They failed to secure a win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, exiting the tournament at the group stage.

During the most recent international break, Ghana suffered a defeat to Nigeria and managed only a draw against Uganda in Morocco.

This places significant pressure on Otto Addo's squad as they prepare to face a formidable Mali team.

Mali enters the match in strong form, having won two of their last three games. They are keen to maintain their momentum and solidify their position in Group I.

With the advantage of playing on home turf, Mali aims to exploit Ghana’s defensive frailties and secure a crucial victory.

Ghana will lean heavily on the experience and leadership of key players like captain Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, along with the attacking talents of Mohammed Kudus, to challenge the Malians.

The Black Stars hope these seasoned players can inspire a turnaround in their fortunes.

Today's match promises to be a gripping encounter. Both teams are desperate for three points, with Ghana seeking to end their winless streak and Mali eager to continue their impressive run.