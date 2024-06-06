2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghanaians cautiously optimistic ahead of Mali showdown

Despite Ghana's recent form, fans of the Black Stars remain hopeful ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali on Thursday, June 6, in Bamako.

Supporters of the Black Stars are keenly monitoring events in the camp of the senior national team, as expectations stay measured due to the team's recent results.

Although Ghana stands stall when it comes to football on the continent, the Black Stars have flatter to deceive and are yet to win a game in 2024.

The team exited the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast at the group stage and come up against a strong Mali side, who were knocked out by eventual winner Ivory Coast at the quarter-final stage.

Mali have lost only a game in their last 13 matches, and that was against the Nations Cup host.

However, the four-time African champions have a better head-to-head record against the Eagles. The Black Stars have won five and drawn three of the ten meetings between the two countries.

A statistic that gives Ghanaians a bit of hope heading into the match at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday evening.