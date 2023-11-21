2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's rocky start after Comoros defeat raises concerns

Ghana's journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has encountered a worrisome setback with a recent 1-0 defeat to Comoros, leaving them with just one win in two games.

Despite a struggling victory over Madagascar, sealed by a late goal from Inaki Williams, Tuesday's defeat has placed the Black Stars in the third position in Group I.

The team's initial triumph over Madagascar was not without challenges, and the subsequent loss to Comoros has intensified concerns among fans and observers. Ghana aspire to secure a spot in the tournament hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada, but their current standing underscores the imperative need for improvement.

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Ghana must either finish first in Group I or, at the very least, secure a second-place position, although the latter would involve a more complex qualification process.

As the pressure mounts, the focus turns to coach Chris Hughton and the Ghana Football Association to address the challenges and implement necessary changes. With eight games still ahead in the qualifiers, Ghana has ample opportunities to turn the tide and enhance their chances of earning a spot on the global stage in 2026.

Having participated in four of the last five World Cups, Ghana remains determined to qualify once again. The upcoming matches will prove crucial for the Black Stars as they strive to rebound from this unsettling start and secure their place in the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup.