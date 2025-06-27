2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Gideon Mensah urges Black Stars teammates to maintain focus

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has called on his teammates to stay focused for their remaining games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The four-time African champions, after six matches played, sit top in Group I with 15 points.

Ghana enhanced their chances of qualifying for the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, following a back-to-back win against Chad and Madagascar.

The team will regroup for the Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali in September before wrapping up their qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros in October.

However, Mensah, who plays for AJ Auxerre, beleives the team doesn't need to change much but rather a change of mentality ahead of their four remaining games.

"We [Black Stars] don't have to change a lot for the remaining World Cup qualifiers," he told Sporty FM.

"We just need a change in mentality towards the games that are remaining," he added.

Ghana has previously featured in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Qatar respectively.