2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I don't pay attention to the statistics - Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of Chad, Madagascar games

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo says he is not interested in the staticstics ahead of the team's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana endured a torrid campaign in 2024 winning only two games in 10 games played.

The four-time African champions woes were deepened after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the first time in two decades having recorded three defeats and three draws.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom of its group with three points.

With the senior national team set to return to the pitch this weekend, Otto Addo beleives he is not fixated on the numbers but on how to generate a positive response against Chad.

“For me, it’s not about qualifiers, World Cup, or AFCON qualifiers. Each and every game is important. Surely, I think it’s difficult sometimes to compare circumstances, especially if you have friendly matches or matches where you have a lot of injuries," he told 3Sports.

"I know the statistics count, but for me, it doesn’t count too much. Each and every game is important. We always try to do our best. I’m looking forward to this match. I’m really, really looking forward to this match to also bring back a little bit of positivity and also confidence to the players. I hope Chad is coming in at the right time and prepare the boys.

“This is football. Sometimes you have ups, and sometimes you have downs but the most important thing is to learn out of the downs. And even if you have ups, to be critical enough to look at the improving points,” he added.

Ghana are currently second in Group I, level on points (9) with group leaders Comoros and well positioned to secure qualification to the World Cup.