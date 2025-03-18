2026 World Cup qualifiers: 'I have confidence in my teammates to get the job done' – Injured Elisha Owusu

AJ Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has thrown his full support behind his Black Stars teammates as they prepare to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite being ruled out due to injury, Owusu remains confident the squad will deliver strong performances in both fixtures.

The 27-year-old was initially included in Otto Addo’s 23-man squad for the crucial qualifiers but had to withdraw after picking up an injury over the weekend. His place has since been taken by Lawrence Agyekum.

Owusu took to social media to express confidence in the ability of his teammates to secure victories in the crucial games.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to join the squad for our FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," he said.

"It's never easy to miss out, but I believe everything happens for a reason, and my focus now is on recovery. I know this team is ready to fight, and I'll be supporting every step of the way.

Ghana hosts Chad on Friday, March 21, before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar three days later.